Can SDGs Shape the Future of Corporate Disclosure?

Businesses are showing increasing interest in using the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to inform and enhance their social and environmental programs and ultimately their business strategies.

Total value creation: incorporate financial, social, and environmental value creation to assess materiality and quantify impacts.

Material: focus on SDGs that are financially relevant and where the business has potential to make the most significant positive or negative impact.

Quantifiable outcomes: include specific metrics that can be measured so that companies and investors can quantify impacts and track performance over time.

Measurable against targets: focus on contributing toward specific SDGs, taking into account geographic differences.

Market context: relatable to current responsible investment and ESG reporting frameworks already in use in different sectors.

Value chain: consider the full range of positive and negative activities across a corporate value chain from supplies of raw materials to manufacturing operations and the use and disposal of products and services.

Comparable: allow investors and other stakeholders to compare performance within and across industry sectors as well as assets classes.