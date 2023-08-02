Can M&A Remain Resilient?

Global M&A activity reached US$3.2tn[1] in 2019, up from US$2.4tn in 2010, according to transaction data on the S&P Global Market Intelligence platform.

On the other hand, based on a parallel search, global IPO volume fell from US$0.3tn in 2010 to US$0.2tn in 2019.

In 2018 while global M&A reached a new high,[2] the stocks had a rough year as the S&P 500 fell more than 6%.[3] Although the M&A market slowed in 2019, its announced transaction volume remained comparable [4] from 2018.

Despite market concerns, M&A demonstrated surprising resilience.[5]

Research by BCG found [6] that downturns can be better times for deal making. Success however, requires careful preparation thorough execution and bold decision making.

Any forward-looking dealmakers will have to consider whether M&A will stay resilient in 2020?

On 4th March 2020, S&P Global Market Intelligence held a webinar reviewing the 2019 Global M&A trends. In a poll question taken during this webinar, the audience voted the biggest drivers of M&A in 2020 to be either buyers looking for growth opportunities or companies/financial sponsors seeking exits.

On S&P Capital IQ platform, S&P Global Market Intelligence offers a full suite of specialised solutions, from powerful screening tools, comprehensive data sets, to fully integrated excel models, to assist companies involved in M&A transactions to find the insights they need, build valuation models, streamline workflow and achieve success throughout the M&A lifecycle.

Chart 1: The M&A life cycle and specialised solutions from S&P Global Market Intelligence

For illustrative purposes only.

Chart 2: Examples of valuation tasks that can be supported by S&P Global Market Intelligence

For illustrative purposes only.

We are going through an unprecedented difficult time now, but the economy has to carry on for many of us and our clients. At S&P Global Market Intelligence, our people and web-based solutions will continue to provide clients with the same level of support as ever, anytime and anywhere in the world.