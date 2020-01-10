 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/cable-network-q220-distribution-revenue-recap content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Cable network Q2'20 distribution revenue recap

Economics of Broadcast TV Retransmission Revenue 2020

Diversity and Inclusion in IT – Plenty of Positive Intent, but a Long Way to Go...

MediaTalk – Episode 15 – Broadcast Revenue Trends: Part 2

MediaTalk – Episode 15 – Broadcast Revenue Trends: Part 1


Cable network Q2'20 distribution revenue recap

Highlights

Significant subscriber churn driven by economic pressures on pay TV households due to the pandemic weighed on the second-quarter earnings results of top cable network programmers as total distribution revenue dropped 3.9% year over year to $10.39 billion.

Although distribution revenues during the period fell to their lowest in the last year, the brunt of COVID-19's disruption leaned more heavily on the advertising side.

Significant subscriber churn driven by economic pressures on pay TV households due to the pandemic weighed on the second-quarter earnings results of top cable network programmers as total distribution revenue dropped 3.9% year over year to $10.39 billion.

SNL Image

Although distribution revenues during the period fell to their lowest in the last year, the brunt of COVID-19's disruption leaned more heavily on the advertising side. All of the major cable network programmers we tracked for this analysis saw big revenue drops from their advertising streams, but Discovery Inc.Walt Disney Company and Fox Corp. managed to deliver revenue growth from their distribution streams. Recent carriage deals with traditional and virtual multichannel video programming distributors and contractual rate increases have helped some of the cable network owners offset the impact of the pandemic as well as the prevailing industry trends of cord cutting and cord shaving.

SNL Image

The second-quarter earnings results delivered by the top cable programmers offered a first look at the full impact of COVID-19's disruption on their dual revenue streams. While a lot of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic remain, company executives have clearly signaled on their earnings calls that the business priority has shifted to growing direct-to-consumer products.

SNL Image

NBCUniversal combined its television and streaming business, which, according to CEO Jeff Shell on the earnings call, would allow the company to rapidly shift resources and investment from linear to streaming after the launch of Peacock nationwide in July. Similarly, WarnerMedia is in the middle of a major restructuring as it gears up for the launch of an ad-based video-on-demand version of HBO Max in 2021. Disney and Viacom are planning to leverage their wide library of content and entertainment brands to power up international streaming products, while Discovery is putting finishing touches on a new U.S. streaming service.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Blog

Cable network Q2'20 distribution revenue recap KAGAN

Click Here