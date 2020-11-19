 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/cable-net-valuation-benchmarks-hit-recent-low-in-cbs-viacom-deal content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Cable Net Valuation Benchmarks Hit Recent Low In CBS-Viacom Deal

US Operators Bolster Downward Trajectory for US Cable Capex Forecast

CUSIP Requests Surge in September Led by Higher Corporate and Municipal Totals

StreetTalk – Episode 69: Banks left with pockets full of cash and few places to go

Street Talk – Episode 69: Banks left with pockets full of cash and few places to go


Cable Net Valuation Benchmarks Hit Recent Low In CBS-Viacom Deal

CBS Corp.'s proposed acquisition of Viacom Inc. was big in dollars, but low in valuation benchmarks. The 5.6x calendar year estimated 2019 cash flow multiple for the buyer, including $500 million in synergies, and a 6.5x multiple for the seller each came in low compared to the bar for cable networks.

On a per-sub basis, the valuation is also slight. We estimate that CBS is paying just $7.26 per sub for Viacom's massive portfolio of channels, which have more than a combined 1.2 billion in subs. The deal values Viacom's cable networks at $8.87 billion. The last time we had a sale of a group of networks this large was in 2013 when Comcast Corp. bought the remaining 49% of NBCUniversal Media LLC for $12.10 billion — a valuation of $24.70 billion, or $19.34 per sub.

Year-to-date 2019 deal activity puts the year on track to hit about $14 per sub, well below the near $30 benchmark hit in 2018 and well below the $22.63 level posted in 2017.

Looking at the cable network deals database by date, you can clearly see the trend of more single-digit multiples in recent years compared to 2014, 2015 and 2016 when most of the deals were in the double digits. For our tracking of cable network M&A transactions going all the way back to 1990, click here (client-only access).

Clearly, we are entering new territory. Cord cutting and cord shaving accelerated in the second quarter, as shown by the subscriber losses posted by various multichannel operators. With Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+ and other direct-to-consumer platforms on the way from NBCUniversal, AT&T Inc.'s Warner Media and potentially others, the outlook for cable networks is becoming increasingly negative.

Granted, cable networks have been quick to react to this competition by cost cutting, with the publicly traded owners of large channel groups reporting better than expected margins given the downturn in subs. CBS and Viacom, which has already cut significant costs, have announced they expect to achieve $500 million in synergies in the first 12-24 months. This is sure to mean that there will be plenty of pink slips going out shortly after the merger closes.

In addition, we believe that a number of Viacom channels will be shut down in the coming years as well. Although NBCUniversal has shut down some channels which still had significant subscriber bases, Viacom has favored rebrands, which has not been very successful in recent years.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo