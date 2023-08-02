BT Group tops European Green Rankings

Newsweek's latest Green Rankings of firms globally rated UK-based BT Group Plc the greenest company in Europe, outside of the low-impact Financials sector.
BT Group was ranked 6th globally in its first showing in the annual rankings, after the research was expanded from 100 to 500 of the world's largest companies. BT scored highly on environmental disclosure, impacts and management, assessed by Trucost and Sustainalytics. BT's overall "Green Score" of 80% was just behind that of the top ranking company globally, German-based Munich Re in the Financials sector. The ranking is skewed towards sectors with lower environmental impacts, and Philips, in the Capital Goods industry, was the highest ranking manufacturer in Europe, at No. 9. Of the 100 companies also ranked last year, Volkswagen AG moved up most among European companies, from 67th to 46thposition. It has used energy-saving measures and resource-efficient manufacturing processes to help cut greenhouse gas emissions from operations, despite an increase in production. Volkswagen is not alone - Trucost has found that of some 2,000 companies analysed so far this year for 2010 data, 88% reduced their environmental impacts relative to revenue in since 2009. For instance, Total S.A., which was second-greenest in the European Energy sector in this year's Newsweek Green Rankings (after Repsol YPF S.A.), has reduced the amount of hazardous waste generated, as well as levels of air pollutants. European companies at the bottom of the table could learn from sector leaders. Of firm based in Europe, the bottom five were Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. (ENRC) Plc, CEZ Group A.S., Lafarge S.A., Associated British Foods and Kuehne & Nagel. The European companies ranked top and bottom in Newsweek's global Green Ranking are shown in Table 1 below. Table 1: Top and bottom five European companies in Newsweek's Green Rankings 2011