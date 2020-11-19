Big Strategy Decisions Ahead For Viacom As It Moves Into The CBS Fold

After months of rumors, CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. finally announced their merger on Aug. 13 after resolving a number of thorny issues, including the makeup of the management team, the board of directors and, of course, the price.

Originally, rumors abounded that Viacom shareholders would receive a premium in the merger. However, after a complete bloodbath on the cord-cutting front when dismal second-quarter video sub numbers were announced by many of the major multichannel operators, the premium turned out to be nominal: 11 cents per share, or 0.4%.

Shareholders in Viacom will get 0.59625 shares of CBS stock per Viacom share, down slightly from the 0.6135 discussed over a year ago. After the merger closes, the company will exist under the name ViacomCBS Inc.

The deal values Viacom at $28.64 per share and the company at $20.48 billion.

The problems at Viacom run deep, reflected in the deal multiple of just 6.5x calendar 2019 cash flow, or 5.6x after factoring in $500 million in synergies. This holds not just at the much-talked-about cable network group but also at the studio, Paramount Pictures. The filmed entertainment division has not made money since fiscal 2015 — though it has been on the uptick for the last two years, and management has said it will be profitable in fiscal 2019.

CBS was spun out of Viacom International in 1971 to comply with fin-syn rules, which did not allow networks to own the shows that aired on their channel. Then in 1994, Viacom International agreed to purchase Paramount Communications Inc. for $10.68 billion, winning a bidding war against QVC Network Inc. Chairman Barry Diller at an eye-popping 19.8x trailing 1993 cash flow.

Management will have to decide how to expand the merged company's direct-to-consumer offering. Although not bullish on a stand-alone DTC package — such as Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — management may change its mind, as CBS has been very excited about its DTC offerings.

The company's press release laid out three clear goals:

1. Accelerate direct-to-consumer strategy.

2. Enhance distribution and advertising opportunities.

3. Create a leading producer and licensor of premium content to third-party platforms globally.

CBS All Access popped through the 4 million subscriber barrier earlier this year, growing by more than 3 million subs in the last two and a quarter years, while Showtime Networks Inc.'s growth has been propelled by Showtime OTT subs.

On the company's most recent earnings call, CBS CFO Christina Spade said, "We are growing revenue and subscribers on our direct-to-consumer services by adding more original programming. So we feel very good about achieving our target of 25 million subscribers combined by the end of 2022."

Many shareholders at CBS have been against a merger with Viacom, believing it will be a drag given its financial performance and stock performance compared to CBS (see graphic). However, with a renewed focus on digital monetization via Viacom's acquisition of Pluto TV, its Viacom Vantage ad-targeting platform and multichannel video operator pacts that encourage advanced marketing and industry collaboration through OpenAP, there is some hope for a turnaround.

Despite all the uncertainty regarding the best way to monetize the Viacom assets in this rapidly changing world of cord cutting and cord shaving, investors in Viacom and even some at CBS must be relieved to have some clarity regarding ownership of the two companies.