Beyond the Brand: leaders in supply chain environmental sustainability

Companies ignore the magnitude of their supply chain environmental impacts - and the environmental and financial risks and opportunities that they represent-at their own peril, writes James Salo.Apple, Nike, and Wal-Mart have at least two things in common: they are among the most well-known brands in the world, and they all outsource environmentally intensive manufacturing processes to other companies in order to produce the vast majority of the goods that we buy from them. Today, these companies are also increasingly investing in the management of the risks embedded in their supply chains. For example, the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China, along with other suppliers, manufactures Apple's iPhone 5, which has sold millions of copies since its release this fall. The manufacturing of the iPhone produces pollution; who is responsible for that pollution? Is Foxconn responsible, since the emissions and waste derives from their plants? Or is Apple responsible, since it depends on the services of Foxconn? Without Foxconn or the other suppliers, Apple would not have the iPhone to sell. Some responsibility also sits with the financial institutions that benefit from the shares of Apple stock they own. As the old saying goes, you are what you eat, or in this case, what you profit from. In order for companies like Apple, Nike or Wal-Mart to manage the environmental impacts embedded within their supply chains, they need to be able to measure them. Standards for measuring and reporting supply-chain environmental performance are still new. One of the most widely used, the Greenhouse Gas Protocol's Corporate Value Chain Accounting and Reporting Standard, was only published in September 2011, and took more than 2300 experts from 55 countries more than two years to develop with the World Resource Institute and World Business Council for Sustainable Development. The use of these standards to focus and report on the environmental performance of supply chains is happening in a small but growing number of companies. Last year, 54 companies were involved in Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)'s supply-chain initiative accounting for supply chain environmental impacts. In this year's Newsweek Green Rankings, 168 of the 838 companies-20 percent-disclosed some supply-chain emissions data. The most commonly reported, by 129 companies, were emissions for employee travel on airlines. But only 36 companies (4 percent) disclosed information on outsourced services they purchase from other companies, and just 6 companies (1 percent) disclosed the environmental impacts associated with their investments; only one of these was a financial institution (Citigroup, which disclosed the emissions associated with a thermal power plant project that it financed). While the current number is small, it is comparable to the exponential growth in the reporting of direct greenhouse gas emissions data back in the early 2000s, when the GHG protocol for these emissions was first launched. In 2003, there were fewer than 300 companies reporting some of their direct greenhouse gas emissions; today more than 3700 companies report this information. The list below highlights the 28 companies listed in the Green Rankings that have disclosed information on their supply-chain impacts in 2012. These are the companies that are leaders in supply-chain emission disclosure. The companies span a number of sectors and levels of performance in the Green Rankings, but all are leading the way in taking responsibility for their outsourced environmental impacts. Leaders in Supply Chain Emission Disclosure by Sector
|Name
|Sector
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|Consumer Goods
|Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
|Consumer Goods
|Sharp Corp.
|Consumer Goods
|Molson Coors Brewing Co. Cl B
|Food, Beverage & Tobacco
|Baxter International Inc.
|Healthcare
|Bayer AG
|Healthcare
|Biogen Idec Inc.
|Healthcare
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|Healthcare
|Merck & Co Inc
|Healthcare
|3M Co.
|Industrial Goods
|Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.
|Industrial Goods
|Schneider Electric S.A.
|Industrial Goods
|Wipro Ltd.
|Information Technology & Services
|BASF SE
|Materials
|POSCO
|Materials
|PPR S.A.
|Retailers
|Ericsson LM Shs B
|Technology Equipment
|Nokia Corp.
|Technology Equipment
|Ricoh Co. Ltd.
|Technology Equipment
|Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
|Technology Equipment
|Toshiba Corp.
|Technology Equipment
|Sprint Nextel Corp.
|Telecommunications
|United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B
|Transportation & Logistics
|Iberdrola S.A.
|Utilities
|Daimler AG
|Vehicles & Components
|Fiat SpA
|Vehicles & Components
|Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
|Vehicles & Components
|Renault S.A.
|Vehicles & Components