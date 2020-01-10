Asian content providers bullish on telco tech partnerships

Building scalable partnerships with telco and tech companies was in the spotlight at this year's ConnecTechAsia Summit held in Singapore. Of particular focus was the central role these companies play in building user growth, developing better monetization models and reducing churn for content providers in Asia. Industry players participating in the summit noted how the relationships that content creators forged with telco and tech companies in the region have become hugely symbiotic. As the landscape evolves, revenue-sharing business models have also been on the rise to help sustain these types of partnerships.

In a panel discussion, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer of Indian OTT platform ZEE5 Global, a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., discussed how telcos have stopped banking on their voice businesses for growth. Instead, most of these companies have shifted their focus toward products and services that drive mobile data consumption. Anand explained how add-on subscription value has become a huge factor that drives consumer choice when it comes to picking which telco company to align with. Thus, for telcos, bundling with OTT services is "not just strategic, but a core move to the sustenance of the business," according to Anand.

Proving that it goes both ways, Mateen Kirmani, partnership lead of Circles.Life, a telco company based in Singapore that offers no contract, data-focused mobile plans, discussed how mobile is the best distribution network for content in the region. Aside from the usual integrated billing mechanisms and better distribution and marketing on mobile platforms, the structure of partnerships has shifted to include access to usage data and analytics for content providers to help keep customers.

According to Kirmani, a big challenge encountered in these partnerships happens when the free trial period ends and results to churn on the content provider side. Kudelski SA's Nagra Asia Pacific Regional General Manager Stephane LeDreau noted how usage and consumer experience data provided by telcos are now being used to identify churn triggers to help content providers map out their next moves. To encourage consumers to stay on the bundle, LeDreau pointed to how analytics "is becoming central to content creation." One recent example given on the panel was how a focus on fan experience helped PCCW Media Ltd.'s pan regional OTT platform Viu produce its first original reality show called "Hello K-Idol" in the Philippines in partnership with Globe Telecom.

Meanwhile, content owners have also started entering deals with tech companies to reach more viewers from younger demographic groups. Nicholas Sagau, group general manager of traditional media company Media Prima Bhd., credits the company's rise as the No. 1 choice for mobile content in Malaysia to strategic partnerships with tech companies. Media Prima partnered with Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube to get its content out for mobile streaming and grow its scale among younger viewers. The company also entered a partnership to curate and localize content for digital media platform Mashable Inc. to help drive digital revenue growth across key markets in Southeast Asia.

Programmers and sports rights owners in the region are also leveraging the services of Google to help them transition to a digital-first world. Rohan Tiwary, head of Broadcast, Media & Entertainment Partnerships for Google in APAC, noted that creating progressive deal models is important to be able to support the needs of content providers as more choices and controls become available and new genres and formats emerge.