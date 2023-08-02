Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter April 2020

The April 2020 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing. This complimentary report provides timely insights and data on the Equity, CDS, Fixed Income, M&A, IPO, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment markets.
INSIDE THE April ISSUE:
- In A Coronavirus Recession, Some Emerging Markets Look Especially Vulnerable
- Metals Markets To Rebound After Coronavirus Epidemic Peaks — Part 1
- Coronavirus Crisis Brings New 5G Use Cases Into Action
- Measuring Sentiments During The COVID-19 Outbreak
- AFL Style Analysis During Periods Of Duress
- Dissecting APAC Markets Impact During Volatile Times With Portfolio Analytics
- Asia-Pacific Economic Forecasts: The Cost Of Coronavirus Is Now US$620 Billion
- Credit Risk Trends For Asia
- Credit Rating Actions
- M&A Activities In Key Countries and Sectors
- IPOs, PE and VC Investments & Buyouts
- Market Attributes: Index Dashboard
- And much more...
