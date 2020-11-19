 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/asia-and-europe-continue-to-dominate-the-uhd-scene content
Technology, Media & Telecom
Asia And Europe Continue To Dominate The UHD Scene

Highlights

By the end of 2019, the number of available unique UHD channels worldwide is expected to reach 197, up 16.6% year over year from 169 channels at the end of 2018.

The following post comes from Kagan, a research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The following post comes from Kagan, a research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Only four new unique UHD channels launched worldwide in the first half of 2019, including Lounge TV 4K in Belarus and Czech Republic, Travelxp 4K channel across Asia Pacific, RMC Sport 1 UHD in Mauritius, and UHD broadcasts of Spain's Champion League. Two additional channel launches were announced to happen by the end of the year, including BS NTV in Japan and Globo Comunicação e Participações SA in Brazil.

Overall, by the end of 2019, the number of available unique UHD channels worldwide is expected to reach 197, up 16.6% year over year from 169 channels at the end of 2018. This excludes the overlap of three channels across the Americas and 13 channels across several regions worldwide. By 2023, we expect a total of 327 unique UHD channels to be available globally.

In the first half of 2019, the number of global UHD channels available in all regions remained the same: Fashion One 4K, NASA TV UHD, Funbox UHD, Love Nature 4K, 4KUNIVERSE and INsight UHD. Although Travelxp 4K channel launched in Asia in June 2019, it is still not available in Latin America. A total of 13 channels were available in two or more regions in the first half of 2019.

Asia continued to lead the world in the number of UHD channels in operation with a total of 85 UHD channels at the end of the first half of 2019. Europe followed with 73 UHD channels, while other regions lagged far behind. In addition to linear broadcast UHD channels, there are 73 OTT services available worldwide offering UHD content.

