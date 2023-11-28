An Investment Bank Leverages Market Intelligence to Zero in on Attractive Targets

In the wake of the pandemic, geopolitical crises and recessionary pressures, the global economy’s persistent instability underscores the need for businesses and investors to quickly adapt to change. That requires greater visibility to identify shifts and capitalize on new opportunities before they fade. More than ever, the interconnectedness of the digital economy, both across the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) landscape and within a vertical context, is becoming a key feature of TMT market evolution. Changes in customer preferences are driving shifts in fintech and media, which in turn are shifting needs for technology infrastructure. These and many more interdependencies offer numerous upsides. Seeking insights into the dynamics of TMT changes can help organizations prosper in these uncertain times.

Members of the corporate finance advisory team at this Asian-based investment bank provide investment advice to leading corporations, entrepreneurs and private equity investors on a wide range of businesses in the TMT space. They wanted to find a one-stop solution that offered granular data and industry research to size market opportunities, assess the business strategies of major players and gain insights into the structure of deals to help clients with their investment decision-making.

Pain Points

Members of the corporate finance advisory team needed to be on top of trends and important developments in the TMT space to be credible in front of clients. Covering diverse market segments from fintech to telecom towers required ready access to granular industry research to guide clients on attractive opportunities and competitive realities. In addition, having details on company financials would help with due diligence activities and having details on transactions would help with establishing reasonable bids. Team members needed a service that could help them:

Monitor global TMT market activity and where the market is likely headed for a range of TMT services. Assess the changing market shares of major players. Evaluate financials for both publicly traded and privately held companies. Create meaningful comparables with insights into different transactions. Quickly do peer group analysis and create valuation models.

The team was aware of work that S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence") did in the TMT space and reached out to learn more about the firm's offerings.

The Solution

Market Intelligence specialists discussed the TMT marketplace and how technology disruptions and consumer preferences are in constant flux, requiring advisory firms to closely monitor developments. They then described how the firm's TMT solutions combine proprietary data, news and insights in an easy-to-use platform for ease of access and enhanced workflows. This includes extensive datasets for assessing company financials and industry transactions, coupled with productivity enhancing tools for screening companies and assessing performance. Market Intelligence's solutions would enable the corporate finance advisory team to:

Gain one-stop access to a host of essential datasets and tools S&P Capital IQ Pro is a one-stop desktop platform for essential intelligence, offering access to: The Premium Financials dataset providing standardized data for 5,000+ financial, supplemental and industry-specific data items for 150,000+ companies globally, including 95,000+ active and inactive companies across multiple industries.[1] Data is available at numerous frequencies and point-in-time representations of a financial period include press releases, original filings and restatements. The Private Company dataset covering 50+ million company profiles, 9.6+ million with recent financial statements, 85+ million details on private company professionals, 3+ million corporate structures relationships and 1+ early stage companies supported by data from Crunchbase. Transactions profiling approximately two million transactions captured across the globe that includes: M&A, private placement, venture capital, PIPE, spin-off, bankruptcies, share buyback programs and equity/debt public offerings.

A synopsis, deal size, company participants, advisors and associated filings.

Up to 10 years of history. Key Developments providing information on one million+ key developments based on over 160 standardized topics. This includes: 20,000+ news sources, including press releases, regulatory filings, company web sites, web mining and call transcripts.

Reliable time stamps and metadata, which enables users to analyze historical topics and the impact on a company’s stock price.

Public, private and investment firms globally with topics such as earnings announcements, dividends, board meetings, customer announcements, organization structural changes and more. The Global Machine Readable Filings dataset providing parsed text for global annual and interim reports broken into the various sections identified by a company, with extraneous information such as page number, images and tables removed. The dataset includes: Intraday updates with data going back to 2006.

4+ million filings across EDGAR and S&P Global sourced annual reports and ESG documents.

Coverage for 90,000+ entities. Textual Transcripts in a machine-readable format with metadata tagging enabling users to easily combine data from earnings, M&A announcements, company conference presentations and special calls with traditional datasets to formulate unique, proprietary analytics. Users can seamlessly link the Speaker ID to the S&P Capital IQ Estimates and Professionals databases to help identify sell-side analysts’ revisions. Historical transcripts data is available back to 2004.

Coverage includes 10,600+ companies and growing, with 100% coverage of the S&P 500, Russell 1000, and FTSE 100 and 95% coverage of the S&P Euro 350. Tech-savvy tools that enable users to quickly screen and do deep dives on acquisition targets, competitors and peers. A smart screener enables users to instantly find information across companies, news, documents, research, transcripts and investor presentations.

Sophisticated “Find Buyers” and “Targeting” tools enable users to quickly search and rank potential M&A or private placement investors based on detailed criteria.

“ Quick Comps” helps users identify the ideal universe for trading comps and “Competitors” for viewing peer groups.

The Maps tool lets users build a bird's-eye view of the market. An Excel-plugin and suite of office tools lets users power their proprietary models and streamline presentations

[1] Coverage as of January 2023. . See what the market thinks about industries and companies The Aftermarket Research collection features 30+ million reports from 1,800+ global investment research providers, including small- to middle-market brokers, to help users gain essential perspectives on the companies, sectors and industries they track. Users can scan based on numerous fields, including ticker, analyst, contributors, asset class and industry. Searches can be saved for quick retrieval, and users can learn about a report of interest before downloading, using precision search capabilities to evaluate: Relevancy: Locate relevant reports, ranked according to keyword search relevancy.

Table of Contents: View a page-by-page summary of sections and tables in each report.

Document Thumbnails: Preview the contents and layout of a report before downloading.

Keywords in Context: Discover the context for a specific keyword or phrase of interest.

Multi-Preview Options: Compare and contrast multiple reports using keyword mentions, table of contents and report synopsis. Gain deep insights on developments in the TMT space Kagan, a group within Market Intelligence, provides global TMT coverage, helping clients anticipate changes in today’s technology market with news, data, forecasts and research reports covering APAC, Europe and the Americas. The team covers a wide array of technologies used to deliver fixed and mobile broadband, broadcast and streaming video, IoT, VR/AR and OTT services. Proprietary research includes sector-level analysis and estimates, M&A analysis, company rankings and market share of major industry players and a review of business strategies. Compare country-specific opportunities The TMT Geography Knowledge Base is an interactive tool to benchmark and analyze the economics of media and communication services at a country level, covering APAC, Europe and the Americas with subscriber numbers, penetration levels and growth forecasts. Access specialists as needed Ongoing support is available to help ensure that team members get the most out of every solution.

Key Benefits

Members of the corporate finance advisory team thought that Market Intelligence's comprehensive coverge of the TMT space, extensive financial and company-specific datasets and intuitive analytical capabilities were key differentiators that would significantly enhance their ongoing workflows and credibility with clients. The team subscribed to the solutions that were discussed and are now benefiting from having:

A global view of developments in the TMT space. Insights into high-growth opportunities by segment, such as fintech and telecom towers. Transaction details, including rounds of funding, to create comparables. Granular financial data for both public and private companies for due diligence purposes. Access to thousands of analyst reports from well-known brokerage houses and market research providers. Simplified workflows with extensive essential data on one integrated and powerful platform. Productivity-enhancing tools to track the markets, profile and research companies, conduct and validate financial analysis, create compelling pitchbooks and win business. Access to market experts as needed to discuss trends, risks and opportunities.