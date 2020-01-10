Alumina Ltd is among ASX 200 companies most exposed to carbon costs. Although the Government will provide assistance to trade-exposed businesses, firms that are less carbon-intensive than sector peers will find it easier to pass on carbon costs.The Australian Government's plans to introduce carbon pricing in July 2012 will lead to the one of the world's largest emissions trading schemes. The Clean Energy Legislative Package passed by the Senate earlier this month will set an initial fixed price for carbon at A$23 (€17.2) per tonne of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, measured in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e). Trucost has looked at some of the implications of the 2012 carbon tax for companies in the ASX 200, based on their emissions in Australia. Trucost analysed 66 companies that publicly reported national emissions data and represent 74% of the value of the Index by market capitalization. If these companies were to pay A$23 per tonne for all of their direct emissions from fossil fuel use at operations in Australia, carbon costs could total more than A$1.7 billion. If their electricity suppliers pass on 50% of their own carbon costs in higher electricity prices, the companies could incur a further A$355 million in carbon costs for their emissions from electricity purchases. Chart 1 below shows variations in potential carbon costs in Australia relative to turnover allocated to domestic operations in eight ASX 200 sectors. Companies with below average exposure to carbon costs are best placed to pass on the tax and maintain competitiveness compared to peers.
Alumina Ltd exposed to Australian carbon tax
Alumina Ltd exposed to Australian carbon tax
