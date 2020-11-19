 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/aligning-a-consumer-goods-company-with-the-tcfd-sustainability-recommendations content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Aligning a Consumer Goods Company with the TCFD Sustainability Recommendations

Complying with International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 9

Industries Most and Least Impacted by COVID-19 from a Probability of Default Perspective – September 2020 Update

Gold RRS 2020 — Top Gold Producers' Reserves In Decline

Infrastructure Issues: Understanding and Mitigating Risks


Aligning a Consumer Goods Company with the TCFD Sustainability Recommendations

The Financial Stability Board established the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to develop recommendations for more effective management of climate change risks in financial markets. The TCFD recommends the use of scenerio analysis to assess climate-related risks and opportunities and asks businesses to report on the extent to which adequate governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets are in place to address climate issues. The sustainability team at this consumer goods company wanted to identify a provider of transition and physical risk analytics to help the team assess the firm's exposure to climate-related risks and report in line with TCFD recommendations.

Learn More About Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Download The Full Report

Aligning a Consumer Goods Company with the TCFD Sustainability Recommendations

Click Here