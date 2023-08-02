 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/aircraft-manufacturers-battle-efficiency-gains content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

Aircraft manufacturers battle it out for efficiency gains
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Aircraft manufacturers battle it out for efficiency gains

Highlights

Trucost takes a look a what is driving the emission reductions of some of the biggest global aircraft manufacturers.

The aircraft manufacturer Embraer saw its greenhouse gas emissions from operations and electricity use (Scopes 1 and 2 of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol) fall by 62% over a five-year period, despite increasing production as it delivered 57% more aircraft to customers over this period.

Competitors such as US-based Boeing and Canadian-owned Bombardier also saw their emissions decrease by 2% and 27% respectively between 2005 and 2009, while emissions at European manufacturer EADS rose by over 7%. Embraer's performance was mainly driven by a 94% decrease in electricity use, whereas Boeing's was achieved by reducing fuel use by 40%, although its electricity consumption increased proportionally by 46%. The table and chart below show the greenhouse gas emissions, measured as carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e), produced by each manufacturer per aircraft delivered in both 2005 and 2009. Emissions per aircraft give an indication of the company's environmental efficiency.
Charts 1 & 2: Aircraft manufacturers' production and emissions (2005 & 2009)Aircraft Manufacturer 2005 & 2009 Emissions
1 Combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions Aircraft Manufacturer 2005 & 2009 Emissions  