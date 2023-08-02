Aircraft manufacturers battle it out for efficiency gains

The aircraft manufacturer Embraer saw its greenhouse gas emissions from operations and electricity use (Scopes 1 and 2 of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol) fall by 62% over a five-year period, despite increasing production as it delivered 57% more aircraft to customers over this period.Competitors such as US-based Boeing and Canadian-owned Bombardier also saw their emissions decrease by 2% and 27% respectively between 2005 and 2009, while emissions at European manufacturer EADS rose by over 7%. Embraer's performance was mainly driven by a 94% decrease in electricity use, whereas Boeing's was achieved by reducing fuel use by 40%, although its electricity consumption increased proportionally by 46%. The table and chart below show the greenhouse gas emissions, measured as carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e), produced by each manufacturer per aircraft delivered in both 2005 and 2009. Emissions per aircraft give an indication of the company's environmental efficiency.
S&P Global Market IntelligenceDiscover more about S&P Global’s offerings
Investor RelationsProduct Login