There has been a significant change in the investor landscape with the power and influence of the retail investor growing and showing few signs of a retreat.[1] There was over $30 trillion in U.S. retail client assets in 2023, despite the decline in equity markets.[2]­ With the record breaking new account growth witnessed by all the leading retail brokerage firms and the influence of social media on investments, more financial institutions are enhancing their engagement strategies for this segment of the market.

This leading brokerage firm headquartered in North America wanted to transform the client experience by providing investors with an entirely new way to understand company and stock data. The firm was offering traditional displays of financial data, which required users to search extensively for data of interest. Our UX designers collaborated with firm stakeholders to reinvent the self-directed brokerage stock research experience by utilizing visualizations and data to both engage and educate users.

Pain Points

The design and development team had not historically curated and summarized data as it pertains to stock research. The challenge ahead was to create a solution that leveraged visualizations and educational content to summarize financial data in a way that would better help retail investors. The team wanted to:

Have visually engaging content that would tell a rich and reliable story unique to each stock.

that would tell a rich and reliable story unique to each stock. Eliminate information overload and provide high-level data that would enable users to explore further.

and provide high-level data that would enable users to explore further. Offer simple answers to important investing questions by using contextual education and innovative data displays.

by using contextual education and innovative data displays. Include environmental, social and governance (ESG) data that plays an important role in a stock’s individual story.

The Solution

Fincentric™ by S&P Global builds customized web capabilities that provide the tools investors need to navigate the complexities of financial markets. Fincentric specialists follow a highly consultative approach to help companies anticipate their end client needs and then design capabilities that are both intuitive and insightful. A Fincentric solution would provide the design and development team with:

Cutting edge digital technology Fincentric is at the forefront of digital technology and innovation in the financial services industry. The group combines the latest user interface (UI) technologies with advanced architectural standards for custom user experiences. Highly modular and lightweight interfaces are integrated with exhaustive user analytics and a sophisticated rules engine for any level of optimization, segmentation or personalization. The scale and leverage of Fincentric's own SaaS-based custom-built tech platform delivers high-quality data aggregation and enrichment in a fraction of the time and cost a ground-up solution would require. Access to a team of innovators A highly experienced cadre of innovators are at the forefront of emerging technology developments in the financial services industry and can conceptualize and deliver cutting-edge investor and advisor digital experiences to keep companies ahead of the pack. The backing of financial data experts Fincentric handles 4,000+ inbound data feeds from 1,500+ unique sources in a variety of formats, plus clients’ proprietary data. A deep knowledge of the nuances of each dataset and how they work together gives clients an unrivaled advantage when it comes to connecting the dots and providing essential insights investors need. A capabilities library A deep library of existing capabilities serves as the foundation for new implementations. These core capabilities include charting, screening, messaging and portfolios, which can be configured to meet customer-specific requirements and significantly decrease time to market. Creative designs The team creates unique financial data visualizations and interfaces through a deep understanding of the underlying data, making information approachable, usable and insightful. The team collaborates with clients to create innovative user experiences for the display of complex data, helping novice to professional investors make more informed decisions. A suite of integrated capabilities The integrated capabilities include: Screeners to identify companies based on specific criteria.

to identify companies based on specific criteria. Data visualization tools to easily communicate complex data relationships and data-driven insights.

to easily communicate complex data relationships and data-driven insights. Interactive charting to uncover relationships between different types of data.

to uncover relationships between different types of data. ESG-tagged news and events to keep up to date on market developments.

to keep up to date on market developments. SmartText to provide narratives and informative context to better understand the data.

Key Benefits

Fincentric and the leading brokerage firm collaborated on a redesigned experience offering improving ease of use, eliminating the need to "hunt and peck" for information and helping retail clients better understand the data and financial terms. They worked collaboratively with Fincentric to brainstorm every question a client might have about a stock and then Fincentric aligned those questions to the data. The firm is now benefiting from having:

A partner with a deep understanding of how financial datasets work together to create a user experience that combines financial metrics and ESG details to make the information approachable and insightful to help build client loyalty.

to create a user experience that combines financial metrics and ESG details to make the information approachable and insightful to help build client loyalty. User testing during the design phase to ensure that the product would meet the needs of retail clients when finished.

to ensure that the product would meet the needs of retail clients when finished. Speed to market with cutting-edge deliverables that are highly scalable and can seamlessly integrate with the firm's web and mobile platforms.

with cutting-edge deliverables that are highly scalable and can seamlessly integrate with the firm's web and mobile platforms. Productivity-enhancing screening tools and educational content to narrow investment choices.

After the launch, the firm wanted to look at solutions for mutual funds and ETFs and for an analysis of portfolios.

[1] "Retail Investors: A Changing Landscape", S&P Global Market Intelligence, June 2022, https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/mi/research-analysis/blog-post-retail-investors-a-changing-landscape.html.

[2] Institutional Assets Held Only Slight Edge On Retail in 2023", planadvisor, January 10, 2024, https://www.planadviser.com/institutional-assets-held-slight-edge-retail-assets-2023/.