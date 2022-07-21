2022 Private Equity Survey: Spotlight on North America

Our annual survey* gauging private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) professionals’ sentiments on the PE industry outlook for 2022 has highlighted several on-going trends. This concise report will answer questions such as where do North American investors stand with digitization of their activity? And have they all integrated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in their investment strategy?
Key Highlights:
- 60% of North American investors declared either to be in early stages, advanced stages or have fully implemented digital technologies at their firm.
- More than one third of North American investors are improving ESG related factors in their current portfolio.
- Half of North American PE/VC firms plan to invest in Information Technology (IT).
- One third of North American investors favor trade sale as their exit method.
*The survey was conducted over the period of 15 weeks between October 4, 2021, and January 16, 2022. In total we received 357 responses from PE and VC investors globally. 48% of respondents were senior level professionals. 43% were Private Equity Firms, 29% were Venture Capital firms and 28% were firms doing both Private Equity and Venture Capital investments. Geographically, 45% of respondents were from Europe, 19% were from North America, 15% were from APAC, 8% were from the Middle East & Africa and 13% were from Latin America.