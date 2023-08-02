 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/2020-tmt-ecosystem-effects-of-covid-19 content esgSubNav
2020 TMT Ecosystem: Effects of COVID-19
The ongoing pandemic related to COVID-19 has had outsized and varying effects on the Technology, Media & Telecommunications industry. Advertising revenues have declined with the cancellation of major sporting events and closure of businesses around the world. Box office revenues have all but disappeared as theatres closed. At the same time, the pandemic has highlighted the use cases of 5G, video collaboration tools, and other emerging technologies.

Our latest infographic highlights some of the proprietary research produced by Kagan Research, 451 Research, and S&P Global Ratings related to the current pandemic. Links are provided below of some of the research presented in this infographic, as well as other research related to the current situation.

Click here to download the 2020 TMT Ecosystem: Effects of COVID-19 infographic in PDF format.

COVID-19 Research:

- www.spglobal.com/COVID19

- www.spglobal.com/451-COVID19

Kagan Research:

- Coronavirus crisis brings new 5G use cases into action

- Possible effects of COVID-19 crisis on broadcast networks

- Despite rising penetrations, millions without wireline HSD in COVID-19 hotspots

- COVID-19's impact on Europe's TV networks and production landscape

451 Research:

- Survey: Coronavirus shutdown leaves tech M&A bankers with little to bank on

- VotE: Digital Pulse, Coronavirus Flash Survey March 2020

S&P Global Ratings:

- As Global IT Spending Falls, Tech Ratings Pressure Rises

