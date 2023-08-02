2019 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Trends – What to Watch

ESG issues are gaining a lot of momentum, and there are three important trends Libby Bernick, Managing Director Global Head of Trucost Corporate Business, S&P Global Market Intelligence believes you should be aware of for 2019:
- This year will transform the way companies manage climate-related issues.
- The importance of ESG to the bottom line is capturing mainstream investor attention.
- ESG issues are reshaping and reinventing business models.
