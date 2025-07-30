另类投资基金和资本召集融资工具：趋势、机遇与风险

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Webinar
在线网络研讨会
标普全球市场财智诚邀您参加我们即将举办的网络研究会，一齐深入探讨另类投资基金和资本召集工具不断演变的格局。本次研讨会将聚焦最新市场趋势、新兴机遇以及相关潜在信用风险，帮助您更好地理解追些基金金融工具的运作方式。
本次研究会特别面向基金经理、财务顾问、机构投资者、银行及另类贷款机构参贸。
重点内容：
S&P Global Market Intelligence
资深总监，信用与风险解决方案
Mo Liang joined the Analytical Services team in August 2023 and is currently leading the team on credit risk modelling, resource augmentation, and digital transformation advisory services at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Bringing more than 13 years of industry experience with him in credit risk management, climate risk management, and financial modelling, Mo Liang held a number of risk management positions in large international financial institutions including HSBC Group, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ Bank, served in various roles including corporate scorecard development, model validation, model risk management, credit decisioning portfolio optimization, credit and lending optimization, digital transformation, etc. He has extensive modelling experience in credit risk A-IRB models, IFRS9 models, transition risk models, physical risk models, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing. Prior to joining S&P Global, he was working in the capacity of associate director at KPMG risk consulting line where he led and successfully delivered 20 engagements serving clients from banks, insurance companies, security firms, asset managers, and government entities.
Mo’s university degrees include a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with Honors, in Actuarial Studies from the Melbourne University, Victoria, Australia. Mo is fluent in Chinese and English.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
大中华销售主管，信贷与风险服务
Cherrie 常驻香港，领导大中华区信用与风险解决方案商业销售团队。她负责新业务的销售活动。 Cherrie 自 2003 年起在 S&P Global 工作，在 S&P Global Credit Ratings 服务部门开始了他的职业生涯，专注于评级服务和风险相关解决方案的新业务开发。 Cherrie热衷于与重视独特数据和分析的客户合作，协助他们进行全面的信用风险、市场风险和操作风险评估
Cherrie 拥有纽约大学公共管理硕士学位和香港中文大学社会科学学士学位
如果您需要更多信息或在访问网络研讨会时遇到困难，请联系我们。