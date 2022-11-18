The distinct, yet complementary, range of our unparalleled analytics and opinions provides a well-rounded picture of ESG performance to address the different needs of market participants throughout the value chain.

The CSA methodology is updated each year to reflect shifting and emerging ESG risks and opportunities in each industry. Throughout a methodology year the number of overall assessed companies increases and the scores of already assessed companies can be adjusted following a Media and Stakeholder Analysis case (corporate controversy) or reassessments of underlying data. This can result in changes to industry averages, even if the company’s own scores did not change.

All companies are assessed using the industry specific CSA questionnaire and methodology reflecting a company’s score compared to its industry peers. The CSA focuses on past and current performance on ESG issues.

S&P Global has selected the most relevant criteria in each sustainability dimension based on their weight in the assessment and their current or expected significance for the industry. The spider chart below visualizes the performance against the best score achieved within the industry in each criterion and the mean industry score.

