In this episode, S&P Global Energy's Emma Kettley is joined by Iman Rezig, Joseph Jaffe and Alexander Wong to unpack the latest shifts in Europe's fuel oil complex. They delve into how the pronounced tightness in VLSFO has driven Hi-5 and hi-lo spreads to multiyear highs, and examine diverging perspectives on HSFO supply — from regional shortages to surging inventories.

They analyze how blending constraints, arbitrage flows, and bunker premiums are shaping market fundamentals, and discuss what the current price signals mean for European fuel oil as winter approaches.

Related content:

Las Palmas delivered bunker Hi5 spread hits multiyear high amid tight VLSFO

Weather warnings issued for Storm Charles in the West Med

Conventional bunker fuel oil spread hits near four-year high on VLSFO shortage

Related links:

AATZT00 – M1 EU FO 3.5% barge swap FOB Rdam Crack

AAEGR01 - M1 EU FO HILO Differential

AMRBM01 - M1 EU FO 0.5% Marine Fuel vs 3.5% Barge Swaps ( Hi-5)

AMRCM01 - M1 EU FO 0.5% Marine fuel Crack

PUABC00 - HSFO 3.5% FOB Rotterdam Barge

PUAGN00 - 500 CST RMK FOB Rotterdam Barge

PUAAY00- FO 3.5%S CIF Med Cargo

PUMFD00 - Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Rotterdam barge

MFCMM00 - Marine Fuel 0.5% CIF Mediterranean cargo

MFDLP00 - Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Las Palmas

MFRDD00 - Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Rotterdam

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