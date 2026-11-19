Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil, Fuel Oil, Gasoline, Diesel-Gasoil
November 19, 2026
Tight VLSFO, soaring spreads dominate Europe; HSFO caught between surplus and shortage
HIGHLIGHTS
Blending constraints reshape fundamentals
In this episode, S&P Global Energy's Emma Kettley is joined by Iman Rezig, Joseph Jaffe and Alexander Wong to unpack the latest shifts in Europe's fuel oil complex. They delve into how the pronounced tightness in VLSFO has driven Hi-5 and hi-lo spreads to multiyear highs, and examine diverging perspectives on HSFO supply — from regional shortages to surging inventories.
They analyze how blending constraints, arbitrage flows, and bunker premiums are shaping market fundamentals, and discuss what the current price signals mean for European fuel oil as winter approaches.
Related content:
Las Palmas delivered bunker Hi5 spread hits multiyear high amid tight VLSFO
Weather warnings issued for Storm Charles in the West Med
Conventional bunker fuel oil spread hits near four-year high on VLSFO shortage
Related links:
AATZT00 – M1 EU FO 3.5% barge swap FOB Rdam Crack
AAEGR01 - M1 EU FO HILO Differential
AMRBM01 - M1 EU FO 0.5% Marine Fuel vs 3.5% Barge Swaps ( Hi-5)
AMRCM01 - M1 EU FO 0.5% Marine fuel Crack
PUABC00 - HSFO 3.5% FOB Rotterdam Barge
PUAGN00 - 500 CST RMK FOB Rotterdam Barge
PUAAY00- FO 3.5%S CIF Med Cargo
PUMFD00 - Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Rotterdam barge
MFCMM00 - Marine Fuel 0.5% CIF Mediterranean cargo
MFDLP00 - Marine Fuel 0.5% Dlvd Las Palmas
MFRDD00 - Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Dlvd Rotterdam
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