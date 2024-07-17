Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

S&P Global

Our people are essential to our success. By embracing the diversity of our global workforce our teams are able to deliver key solutions with the creativity, brilliance and innovation needed to Accelerate Progress for our people, customers, and communities.

authors image

Sujatha Menon Zafar

Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion

S&P Dow Jones Indices

As a member of all PRGs, I have been able to show my leadership and serve the communities which are important to me.

authors image

Barbara Stallworth

Project Manager

S&P Global Ratings

Adelante’s strength is not the uniqueness of one culture, but rather the diversity that its members bring to the table.

authors image

Liliana Holguin

Regulatory Advisor

Our Voice

We believe that our inclusive workplace culture allows us to embrace change, sprout innovation, and be agile in how we think and act.

