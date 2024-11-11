Chris Ripley

President & CEO

Christopher S. Ripley has served as Chief Financial Officer since April 1, 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Ripley served as Managing Partner of Canor LLC, a boutique media/entertainment advisory firm since 2013. From 2001 to 2013, he was a Managing Director at UBS Investment Bank’s Global Media Group and served as head of the Los Angeles office where he managed, advised and/or structured various financings and merger and acquisition transactions, managed bankers and support staff, and oversaw regulatory and compliance matters for the office. From 2000 to 2001, he was a Principal at Prime Ventures LLC, a venture capital firm where he was involved in capital investment decisions, business development, M&A, and organizational structuring. Prior to that and from 1998, Mr. Ripley worked in the investment banking division of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corporation. Mr. Ripley graduated from the University of Western Ontario, Richard Ivey School of Business, with a Bachelor of Arts in Honors Business Administration.