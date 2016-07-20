 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/why-does-the-world-think-india-is-the-next-big-growth-center-for-oil content
Why Does the World Think India is the Next Big Growth Center for Oil?
In this video, senior oil news and analysis editor Sambit Mohanty, examines India's appetite for oil and the factors contributing to the sub-continent's rising oil consumption, as well as the reasons to remain optimistic about India's growth story despite some signs of a demand slowdown in the past couple of months.