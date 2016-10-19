 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/us-presidential-candidates-focus-on-a-few-energy-issues-keep-mum-on-many content
Watch: U.S. Presidential Candidates Focus on a Few Energy Issues, Keep Mum on Many

The US presidential election is fast approaching, and the energy industry worldwide is especially interested in how a new president could affect future regulations. James Bambino gives a rundown of the key issues at stake for US energy policy and oil in particular, including production, the use of fossil fuels, imports of oil from other regions and the Iran deal.