The US presidential election is fast approaching, and the energy industry worldwide is especially interested in how a new president could affect future regulations. James Bambino gives a rundown of the key issues at stake for US energy policy and oil in particular, including production, the use of fossil fuels, imports of oil from other regions and the Iran deal.
U.S. Presidential Candidates Focus on a Few Energy Issues, Keep Mum on Many
Spotlight on Shandong
Energy: What to Watch in 2019
COVID-19 Daily Update: March 23, 2020
COVID-19 Daily Update: March 20, 2020
Watch: U.S. Presidential Candidates Focus on a Few Energy Issues, Keep Mum on Many
- Featuring James Bambino
- Theme Energy
- Tags North AmericaUnited States of America
- Featuring
- James Bambino
- Theme
- Energy
- Tags
- North AmericaUnited States of America