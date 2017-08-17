 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/us-power-companies-have-a-history-of-walking-away-from-nuclear-projects content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

U.S. Power Companies Have a History of Walking Away from Nuclear Projects
S&P Global Platts

Insight from Moscow: Russian Arctic oil and gas development continues despite climate concerns

S&P Global Platts

NY focused on power grid reliability in wake of California blackouts

S&P Global Platts

New waves in freight, part II: shifting oil product flows call for new UKC-WAF tanker benchmark

S&P Global

Daily Update: August 21, 2020

Watch: U.S. Power Companies Have a History of Walking Away from Nuclear Projects

After spending close to $10 billion, two South Carolina power companies recently walked away from a half-finished nuclear power plant they were building, and a decision is expected by the end of August about a Georgia project. William Freebairn explains how the story of the Summer project in South Carolina demonstrates the capital-intensive nature of nuclear energy and the substantial risks of cutting-edge nuclear plant design. Will the Vogtle project in Georgia join the ranks of abandoned projects in the U.S.?