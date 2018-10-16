 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/sp-global-s-china-insights-what-are-the-long-term-effects-of-u-s-china-tariff-negotiations content
S&P Global’s China Insights: What are the Long-Term Effects of U.S.-China Tariff Negotiations?

In this second installment of S&P Global’s “China Insights” video series, S&P Global Ratings’ Chief Global Economist, Paul Gruenwald, explains that there are pros and cons to US-China tariff negotiations. Pros such as “opening the economy to more foreign investment, enforcing more protection for intellectual property rights and creating a level playing field” are opposed by cons, such as the US potentially loosing “some prestige in the global arena.”