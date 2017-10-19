 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/sp-global-essential-insights-the-us-shale-revolution-and-a-tale-of-two-cities content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

In This List

S&P Global Essential Insights: the U.S. Shale Revolution, and a Tale of Two Cities.
S&P Global Platts

Middle East solar dream in danger of early burn out

S&P Global Platts

How big oil’s bet on gas turned sour: Fuel for Thought

S&P Global Platts

Asian LNG landscape shifts as emerging markets liberalize

S&P Global Ratings

ESG Industry Report Card: Power Generation

Watch: S&P Global Essential Insights: the U.S. Shale Revolution, and a Tale of Two Cities.

In the latest installment of Essential Insights, we look at recent S&P Global research on a less-noted impact of the U.S. shale revolution, and the benefits---and potential problems—of living in hot growth cities.