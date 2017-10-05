 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/sp-global-essential-insights-mexicos-insurance-russian-banks-and-the-us-rush-to-renewables content
S&P Global Essential Insights: Mexico’s Insurance, Russian Banks and the U.S. Rush to Renewables
Watch: S&P Global Essential Insights: Mexico’s Insurance, Russian Banks and the U.S. Rush to Renewables

On Essential Insights for October 5, our highlighted research looks at developments in three separate countries. In Mexico, analysts from S&P Global Ratings answer the question about the health of that country’s insurance industry as it gets ready to rebuild. Russia has bailed out a pair of banks in recent weeks, and S&P Global Market Intelligence looks at the reasons why. Leading U.S. corporations are trying to power themselves on 100% renewables, but they’re finding that doing what they think is the right thing comes with a cost.

Featured Research:

The Mexican Insurance Industry is Prepared to Face the Costs of Recent Catastrophic Events

Second Russian Bank Bailout Sparks Jitters Over Financial Sector

Corporate America's Rush to Renewables Colliding with Power Market Reality