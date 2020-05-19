 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/seeking-durability-in-dividends content
Watch: Seeking Durability in Dividends

This video is from the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Do the S&P 500 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats provide durability during times of distress? S&P DJI’s Anu Ganti explains how dividend growers are positioned for the current climate.