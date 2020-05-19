This video is from the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Do the S&P 500 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats provide durability during times of distress? S&P DJI’s Anu Ganti explains how dividend growers are positioned for the current climate.
You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.
Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.
If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.
Seeking Durability in Dividends
A Changed World
Durability During Distress
Wash Your Hands of Market Timing with Risk Control
Low Volatility in Europe and Asia
This video is from the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Do the S&P 500 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats provide durability during times of distress? S&P DJI’s Anu Ganti explains how dividend growers are positioned for the current climate.