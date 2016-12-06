Despite a checkered past with sticking to crude production cuts, there is a compelling case that OPEC and other key oil producers will rein in output over the next six months, argues S&P Global Platts associate editorial director Paul Hickin. Even half measures could be enough to accelerate the market's rebalancing as long as Russia stays on board.
OPEC Has Every Incentive to Make Landmark Oil Deal Work
