Next Debt Crisis: Will Liquidity Hold?
COVID-19 Daily Update: April 3, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Update: April 2, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Update: March 31, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Update March 30, 2020

Watch: Next Debt Crisis: Will Liquidity Hold?

May. 29 2019 — Will the next financial crisis be as bad as 2008-2009? Global debt is certainly higher and in many cases riskier than a decade ago. Nonetheless, the likelihood of a widespread investor exodus is contained, in S&P Global Ratings’ view. The increased debt is largely driven by advanced-economy sovereign borrowing and domestic-funded Chinese companies, thus mitigating contagion risk.