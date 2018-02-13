S&P Global Ratings Green Evaluation is an asset-level environmental benchmark which goes beyond existing frameworks, to evaluate relative environmental impact, taking into account the technology utilized. The evaluation can be applied to any type of financing and can be labelled or un-labelled. We have devised two approaches; one for Mitigation projects and one for Adaptation projects. This video explains our methodology for Mitigation projects.
Methodology for Mitigation Projects
