 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/keeping-iran-deal-alive-seen-to-key-to-talks-between-china-iran-russia content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

In This List

Keeping Iran Deal Alive Seen to Key to Talks Between China, Iran, Russia
S&P Global Platts

China petrochemicals sector braces for global recession as coronavirus leaves economies reeling

S&P Global

COVID-19 Daily Update: April 1, 2020

S&P Global

COVID-19 Daily Update: March 31, 2020

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Distressed in Distressing Times

Watch: Keeping Iran Deal Alive Seen to Key to Talks Between China, Iran, Russia

The week ahead highlights on Platts Market Movers:

  • China, Iran, Russia leaders to meet in Shanghai
  • China oil product import-export data due
  • LNG price direction unclear
  • China thermal coal demand rises