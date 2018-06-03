The week ahead highlights on Platts Market Movers:
- China, Iran, Russia leaders to meet in Shanghai
- China oil product import-export data due
- LNG price direction unclear
- China thermal coal demand rises
Keeping Iran Deal Alive Seen to Key to Talks Between China, Iran, Russia
