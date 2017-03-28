 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/how-much-is-the-brexit-related-weaker-pound-impacting-energy-costs content
How Much Is the Brexit-Related Weaker Pound Impacting Energy Costs?

Since the June 2016 vote by the UK to leave the EU, the pound has dropped sharply against the dollar and the euro. In February, the UK's rate of inflation jumped to 2.3%, its highest level since September 2013, driven by higher fuel costs. Platts senior editors Stuart Elliott, Nick Coleman and Henry Edwardes-Evans examine the impact of the weaker pound on the UK's energy costs and look at what other factors have been at play.