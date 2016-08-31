 videos Corporate /en/research-insights/videos/how-environmental-checks-in-china-are-affecting-steel-metals-prices content
How Environmental Checks in China are Affecting Steel, Metals Prices
S&P Global Platts

Watch: How Environmental Checks in China are Affecting Steel, Metals Prices

China's central government has launched environmental inspections across various regions in the country. In this episode of Commodity Pulse, editors Yuen Cheng Mok, Hongmei Li, and Elizabeth Low explore how these checks are affecting China's output and prices both in the ferrous and nonferrous metals sectors, as well as in the upstream raw materials to downstream finished products.