Five Commodity Themes to Watch Closely in 2017
Watch: Five Commodity Themes to Watch Closely in 2017

Against the dramatic political and economic surprises of 2016, S&P Global Platts President Martin Fraenkel lays out his five themes to focus on in commodity markets in 2017. It’s not just oil markets that could provide big shifts in the new year; LNG and electric car markets also deserve attention as commodities markets continue to change.