Against the dramatic political and economic surprises of 2016, S&P Global Platts President Martin Fraenkel lays out his five themes to focus on in commodity markets in 2017. It’s not just oil markets that could provide big shifts in the new year; LNG and electric car markets also deserve attention as commodities markets continue to change.
Five Commodity Themes to Watch Closely in 2017
COVID-19 Daily Update: April 24, 2020
COVID-19 Daily Update: April 23, 2020
COVID-19 Daily Update: April 21, 2020
The Essential Podcast, Episode 6: Oil Demand Part Deux – Prices Under Water
Watch: Five Commodity Themes to Watch Closely in 2017
- Featuring Martin Fraenkel
- Theme Natural GasOil
- Tags Global
- Featuring
- Martin Fraenkel
- Theme
- Natural GasOil
- Tags
- Global