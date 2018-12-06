S&P Global CEO Doug Peterson speaks with Maha Eltobgy from the World Economic Forum, on their joint study that looks at how greater collaboration between the public and private sector can accelerate national infrastructure programmes.
Empowering Public Private Collaboration in Infrastructure
- Featuring Douglas L. Peterson
- Theme Capital Markets
- Tags Global
