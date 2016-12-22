Credit Conditions: a New Round of Uncertainty

The fourth quarter report of S&P Global's Credit Conditions Committee reviewed economic conditions in light of a very different outlook in the world since the prior report: the election of Donald Trump as President of the U.S. The report, and an accompanying video with Robert Palombi, the coordinator of the committee, discusses economic conditions that could be impacted by a Trump presidency.
