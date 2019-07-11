Augmented Intelligence Humans, Machines and Swarms

Collective Intelligence—where the whole is much greater than the individual parts. Join Sameena Shah, Managing Director and Head of Data science, on her journey from how the formation of cities, collectives and societies, nations and even business can be explained as human collective intelligence using emergent behaviors.

EssentialTECH Talks is a video series which elevates S&P Global’s very own thought leaders and experts across some of the most critical technologies impacting our business today.

