Watch: Augmented Intelligence Humans, Machines and Swarms

Collective Intelligence—where the whole is much greater than the individual parts. Join Sameena Shah, Managing Director and Head of Data science, on her journey from how the formation of cities, collectives and societies, nations and even business can be explained as human collective intelligence using emergent behaviors.

EssentialTECH Talks is a video series which elevates S&P Global’s very own thought leaders and experts across some of the most critical technologies impacting our business today.

“These videos are not intended to endorse, provide guidance, recommendations or advice regarding any software, tool, system, product, service, or process referenced herein. Neither S&P Global Inc., its affiliates nor subsidiaries, including S&P Global Ratings, were paid a promotional or other fee for mentioning any of the companies, products, or service providers identified in these videos.”

 