A Hitchhiker's Guide to Alternative Data
S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Global Platts

S&P Global Platts

S&P Global Platts

Watch: A Hitchhiker's Guide to Alternative Data

Highlights

Tap into opportunities to use AI and alternative data to ask the right questions, unlocking value for your customers and unleashing growth potential.

Develop a deeper understanding of how VCs & Companies seeking to invest/acquire think about the future of AI & Alt Data as they seek out partners.

Learn how Daniel Nadler took Kensho from Harvard start-up to largest AI deal in history in under 5 yrs; what the next wave of start-ups need to know.

Hey South by Southwest! S&P Global CTO Nick Cafferillo has a panel for you. Comprised of tech leaders from S&P Global, Kensho Technologies & Green Visor Capital, the presenters of 'A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Alternative Data and AI' will share their experiences so entrepreneurs can best leverage alternative data & AI to ask the right questions- questions that lead to actionable insights & can determine the winners in the start-up ecosystem today. The audience will learn firsthand how Kensho—only a few years removed from its own start-up status out of Harvard and recently acquired by S&P Global in the largest AI deal in history to date—is partnering with S&P to help investors and tech entrepreneurs drive innovation by unlocking greater value across vast amounts of alternative data. Green Visor will add the perspective of a seasoned, global & socially-conscious VC.