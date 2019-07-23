With delay, CECL won't be countercyclical for most banks

FASB has proposed delaying implementation of a new reserve methodology, dubbed the current expected credit loss model, or CECL, for the vast majority of banks. The delay likely will prevent the new model from working as intended and allow institutions to build reserves well ahead of a downturn. In the episode, we highlight the number of banks impacted by the delay and include commentary from FASB board members on the aim of CECL and bankers and strategists weighing in on the prospect of a recession.