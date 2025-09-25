Look Forward | Episode 11: China Inc. heads to Global South in the age of tariffs

S&P Global Offerings
Look Forward
2 October 2025
In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow welcomes Charles Chang, the Greater China Country lead at S&P Global Ratings, to discuss the transformative trends in China's global trade and investment strategy. As Chinese firms increasingly pivot towards the Global South, with exports to these emerging markets surpassing those to the US and Western Europe, we explore the implications of this shift. Drawing insights from the recent report China Inc. Heads to the Global South, the conversation delves into the factors driving this change, the competitive landscape of Chinese multinationals, and the evolving nature of trade relationships amid rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions.