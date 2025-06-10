S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Artificial Intelligence Insights
10 June 2025
About this Episode
In this enlightening episode of the Artificial Intelligence Insights podcast, our diverse panel of experts delves into the transformative power of AI in enhancing accessibility. Join host Sudeep Kesh and guests Miriam Fernandez, Sir Chris Holmes, Tricia Maia, and Diogo de Lucena as they discuss the importance of inclusion in technology, emphasizing how AI can bridge gaps for underserved communities.
Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of any content, including ratings, analyses or data and are not responsible for errors and omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of such content. S&P disclaims any and all express or implied warranties.
S&P's analyses, including ratings, are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities, and should not be relied on when making investment or other business decision. S&P obtains information from sources it believes to be reliable, but does not audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of information it receives. S&P's opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. Please read our full disclaimer on spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/content/legal-disclaimer
Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Content Type
Theme
Segment
Language