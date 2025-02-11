Daily Update: February 11, 2025

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 11 February 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
President Donald Trump has derided clean technology, such as wind farms, solar panels and electric vehicles, as being part of a climate hoax. Trump has promised to repeal or defund aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act and loosen restrictions on coal, oil and natural gas. With Republican control of both houses of Congress, much of the federal judiciary and the White House, political support for renewables and clean energy appears to have disappeared. However, the reports of cleantech’s demise may be premature, according to a recent white paper published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Under the Inflation Reduction Act, 88%, or over $53 billion, of cleantech investments are slated to go to states that Donald Trump won in the November 2024 presidential election. This would make it politically difficult for the president to eliminate these investments outright. Some of these investments could be altered or renamed under the congressional budget reconciliation process, but pulling federal funds from Ohio or Tennessee might not be politically wise.
Growing energy demand from datacenters will also make it difficult to repeal support for energy infrastructure projects under the Inflation Reduction Act. Total US electricity demand from datacenters by 2035 could equal the combined 2023 residential electricity demand for Texas, California, Florida, New York and New Jersey. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, meeting this demand will require increased generation from renewables and natural gas. Deal flow within energy markets is already increasing, with private market players driving grid and capacity expansion.
Energy storage is moving to center stage as transaction interest and support needs have increased over the last 14 months. Battery energy storage systems and natural gas storage are attracting investor interest. Overcapacity in the Chinese grid battery market has driven down energy storage costs. In a recent bidding process, the Power Construction Corp. of China’s 16-GWh energy storage procurement received offers from 76 bidders ranging from $60/kWh to $70/kWh. In the US, the price is often between $125/kWh and $150/kWh.
The current administration has promised a “golden age” for the US economy and industry, but it is hard to imagine a reindustrialization drive that bypasses new energy production and energy storage technologies. While the fate of cleantech industries in the country may depend on the conflicting agendas of different personalities within the administration, the demand for power will drive billions of dollars’ worth of investment and deals. Economic and market necessities may have a stronger say in the future energy mix than political rhetoric.
Today is Tuesday, February 11, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
The UN estimates that the annual financing gap for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is in the trillions of dollars. The Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance estimates developing countries’ investment needs to address climate change and the energy transition at $3.2 trillion a year by 2035, excluding China. Closing these gaps will require private sector investment, and, in this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we’re talking with Sebnem Sener, the Head of Private Finance for the SDGs at the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Sustainable Finance Hub.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Sustainable1
S&P Global Ratings hasn't formally revised its economic forecast for the US following the country's Feb. 1 announcement about tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese imports. However, if the US ultimately follows through on the tariffs it announced for Canada and Mexico, and if those tariffs stay in place, S&P Global Ratings could change its baseline US economic forecast.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
In January, the US Federal Reserve decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at the 4.25%-4.50% mark, citing expanding economic activity and a stable unemployment rate. The Manufacturing ISM Report on Business stated that U.S factory activity expanded for the first time in 27 months to 50.9%, driven by new orders, employment, deliveries and production. According to the IMF World Economic Outlook, global growth is projected at 3.3% for both 2025 and 2026, below the historical average of 3.7% GDP growth.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
LNG freight rates in the Atlantic and Pacific basins have continued to fall as tri-fuel diesel-electric charters have lost their edge, with a charterer saying they have "no advantage" over two-strokes. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the LNG Atlantic carrier day rate at $1,500/d Feb. 6, a 62.5% decrease from the previous week. On Jan. 30, rates were assessed at $4,000/d.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The world is focused on reducing methane emissions right now, and the oil and gas sector is at the heart of those efforts. Companies, regulators and investors agree that methane leakage, outside of safety measures, rarely benefits anyone. At the same time, finding leaks can be painstaking and costly. Moreover, oil- and gas-producing assets exhibit significant variations in emissions rates due to operational practices, equipment configuration, infrastructure access and other variables.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
For smartphone and PC companies, artificial intelligence is a story of risk with uncertain reward. Producers need to invest in AI capability at the peril of being left behind in a potentially game-changing industry shift. Yet the benefits have been limited so far, and the future payoffs are hard to value. S&P Global Ratings does not anticipate that AI will accelerate the replacement cycle over the next two years, even as devices are rapidly becoming more AI-capable. The trend could eventually boost premiumization of PCs and smartphones; but at this stage, the boost is more on average selling prices (ASPs) than margins.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, artificial intelligence is a transformative force revolutionizing business, the economy and society. The disruption created by AI and generative AI presents an opportunity for leaders to drive innovation and solidify their position on AI’s opportunities and risks. Join us for a half-day event offering a balanced look at AI’s complexity. AI in the Markets will provide you with best practices, peer experiences and industry-leading research and insights on the impacts of AI. After AI in the Markets, you’re re invited to join S&P Global and IBM for a fascinating session on Quantum Computing: Opportunities, Risks and Implications for Enterprises.
—Register for the in-person event from S&P Global