Daily Update: February 11, 2025

President Donald Trump has derided clean technology, such as wind farms, solar panels and electric vehicles, as being part of a climate hoax. Trump has promised to repeal or defund aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act and loosen restrictions on coal, oil and natural gas. With Republican control of both houses of Congress, much of the federal judiciary and the White House, political support for renewables and clean energy appears to have disappeared. However, the reports of cleantech’s demise may be premature, according to a recent white paper published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, 88%, or over $53 billion, of cleantech investments are slated to go to states that Donald Trump won in the November 2024 presidential election. This would make it politically difficult for the president to eliminate these investments outright. Some of these investments could be altered or renamed under the congressional budget reconciliation process, but pulling federal funds from Ohio or Tennessee might not be politically wise.

Growing energy demand from datacenters will also make it difficult to repeal support for energy infrastructure projects under the Inflation Reduction Act. Total US electricity demand from datacenters by 2035 could equal the combined 2023 residential electricity demand for Texas, California, Florida, New York and New Jersey. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, meeting this demand will require increased generation from renewables and natural gas. Deal flow within energy markets is already increasing, with private market players driving grid and capacity expansion.

Energy storage is moving to center stage as transaction interest and support needs have increased over the last 14 months. Battery energy storage systems and natural gas storage are attracting investor interest. Overcapacity in the Chinese grid battery market has driven down energy storage costs. In a recent bidding process, the Power Construction Corp. of China’s 16-GWh energy storage procurement received offers from 76 bidders ranging from $60/kWh to $70/kWh. In the US, the price is often between $125/kWh and $150/kWh.

The current administration has promised a “golden age” for the US economy and industry, but it is hard to imagine a reindustrialization drive that bypasses new energy production and energy storage technologies. While the fate of cleantech industries in the country may depend on the conflicting agendas of different personalities within the administration, the demand for power will drive billions of dollars’ worth of investment and deals. Economic and market necessities may have a stronger say in the future energy mix than political rhetoric.

