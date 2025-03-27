ExxonMobil’s Energy Transition; AI Infrastructure; and the Future of Private Credit

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — March 27, 2025
Today is Thursday, March 27, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In recent episodes of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, S&P Global Sustainable1 interviewed some of the world’s biggest financial and technology companies about how they’re approaching sustainability and the energy transition. But how is the energy industry — including the world’s largest fossil fuel companies — thinking about these topics?
To answer that question, “All Things Sustainable” traveled to Houston to cover S&P Global’s annual CERAWeek energy conference, informally known as the Super Bowl of the energy industry. In this episode, S&P Global Sustainable1 sat down on the sidelines of CERAWeek with Matt Kolesar, chief environmental scientist at ExxonMobil. US-based ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, with operations in more than 60 countries and a market capitalization of more than $490 billion.
Artificial Intelligence
The IT infrastructure that supports workloads and applications has remained a constant in the technology landscape, but it has also evolved significantly to meet the demands of advancements such as the internet and cloud computing. This evolution is particularly evident in the realm of AI and machine learning, which present new technical challenges that buyers and suppliers must address to seize emerging market opportunities.
AI infrastructure is not merely a collection of graphics processing units. It consists of a sophisticated array of hardware and software designed to support AI and machine learning applications. Typically equipped with graphics processing units or custom silicon, this infrastructure may integrate additional accelerators to handle compute-intensive tasks. It also includes software for managing and orchestrating underlying systems. As demand for AI and machine learning technologies surges, so too does the need for robust infrastructure, leading to a proliferation of new technologies and vendors in the compute, storage, networking, cloud and edge sectors.
Learn more about how investor relations and corporate strategy teams can leverage AI at S&P Global Market Intelligence’s upcoming webinar, How AI and Differentiated Data are Transforming Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy.
Private Markets
Private credit is poised for continued growth as investors increasingly seek higher yields and alternative sources of return. To capitalize on this momentum, private credit firms are refining their strategies by focusing on scalability and diversification, which involves entering new geographies and industries as well as exploring specialized lending methods such as asset-backed lending and opportunistic credit. Technology is also enhancing the sector, with data analytics and automation improving underwriting and risk assessment processes to increase efficiency and enable better portfolio management.
Private credit is anticipated to become increasingly significant in the financial landscape, particularly as banks face regulatory constraints that limit their lending capabilities, creating financing gaps for businesses, especially in the middle market. The growing participation of institutional investors and innovations in product structures and risk management are expected to enhance the maturation of this asset class, allowing private credit to become more integrated into investment strategies and providing a blend of income and diversification.
Learn more about Private Credit Solutions from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
