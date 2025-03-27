ExxonMobil’s Energy Transition; AI Infrastructure; and the Future of Private Credit

Artificial Intelligence

The IT infrastructure that supports workloads and applications has remained a constant in the technology landscape, but it has also evolved significantly to meet the demands of advancements such as the internet and cloud computing. This evolution is particularly evident in the realm of AI and machine learning, which present new technical challenges that buyers and suppliers must address to seize emerging market opportunities.

AI infrastructure is not merely a collection of graphics processing units. It consists of a sophisticated array of hardware and software designed to support AI and machine learning applications. Typically equipped with graphics processing units or custom silicon, this infrastructure may integrate additional accelerators to handle compute-intensive tasks. It also includes software for managing and orchestrating underlying systems. As demand for AI and machine learning technologies surges, so too does the need for robust infrastructure, leading to a proliferation of new technologies and vendors in the compute, storage, networking, cloud and edge sectors.

