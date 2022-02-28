On February 28, 2022, S&P Global completed its merger with IHS Markit, the next step in delivering data, technology and expertise that accelerates progress.
As great as last year was for our company, in many ways 2022 is shaping up to be even better. In February, we closed a transformative merger with IHS Markit. We believe combining our two companies will create substantial long-term value for all our stakeholders.
The S&P Global Foundation is about much more than philanthropy—we are about making a difference by finding and developing essential connections between the knowledge- and skill-driven work of S&P Global and the needs of society.
Commercial real estate in the US is experiencing a confluence of challenges – including secular shifts in demand, the adoption of hybrid work, higher borrowing costs and volatile capital markets, and turmoil in the banking sector.
Cryptocurrency prices seem to be less affected by macroeconomic factors than prices of more traditional financial assets. Key drivers for crypto assets include market confidence, adoption, technology and liquidity conditions.
In moments of upheaval and transition, the following articles are designed to build understanding about growing private debt and private equity markets.
Published: August 3, 2023