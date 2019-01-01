Renewables Sector Acknowledges Uphill Climb

Still, she said, the industry is making strides by having the conversation. More than 80 solar company CEOs have signed an action pledge, committing personally to have programs in place. And the SEIA has signed MOUs with a number of organizations, including historically black colleges and universities in the US, to provide career opportunities, she added.

Wider talent pool

To fully reach its potential, the renewables sector needs to tap a wide pool of talent as it expands. Concerns about talent shortages caused the International Renewable Energy Agency to launch its own study this year. It found that renewable energy employed more women than the energy sector overall, 32% compared with 22%. However, female participation in renewables is lower for STEM jobs than in administrative jobs. Just 40% of men in the study perceived the existence of gender-related barriers, it noted, as opposed to 75% of women.

Kristen Graf, executive director of the Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy, said that the overall numbers in the sector clearly need work, but there is an exciting shift in conversations around diversity and inclusion. “Now I feel like so many companies are saying this is really important and we are not there yet and have a lot of work to do.”

“I’ve seen a sharp uptick in the number of companies reaching out to us, asking questions like what should we be doing, where can we find more information on parental leave policies, on how to build better relationships so that we get a diverse hiring slate,” she said.

According to Graf, the overall representation of women in renewables has been floating closer to 30% in the last few years, but is still low at the far ends of the spectrum – the C-suite level and entrylevel technicians.

Laura Beane, CEO of Avangrid Renewables, said a large percentage of employees in the sector are often in the field, as line workers or technicians at wind or solar facilities, in roles that still tend to be male-dominated. “We’ve really worked to see if we can help that pipeline issue as we bring women into these fields, but it’s tough, there’s not a whole lot of women that appear to be interested in those career fields.” There is stiff competition to draw and retain those people, amid rapid growth in the industry, she adds.

Among efforts to tackle that, she points to scholarship programs and outreach to technical colleges. She also sees more deliberate effort than ever before at her company to address the need for women to move up to leadership positions, with steps such as putting networking groups in place.