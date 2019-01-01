New horizons: The forces shaping the future of the LNG market

To read this and more additional content, please read our latest special report.

Find out in S&P Global Platts special report, featuring deep market insight and analysis, stunning infographics and exclusive interviews with the IEA's Fatih Birol and IGU's Joe M. Kang.

The new decade will present LNG stakeholders with immense opportunities. As significant additions of elastic supply and demand challenge traditional business models, and the trend towards LNG commoditization gathers pace, what lies ahead?

The new decade will present LNG stakeholders with immense growth opportunities, but they must be prepared to navigate complexities and challenges never seen before to build a sustainable industry.

Five years of rapid supply expansion and trade liberalization have led to a surge of liquidity in both physical and financial LNG markets, which has increased market transparency and challenged traditional supply models and business strategies.

However, the prospect of LNG supply shortfalls and gluts through the next decade to 2030 is a warning sign that the industry is still exposed to abrupt investment cyclicality, a phenomenon known to cause disruptive supply shocks, price volatility and demand destruction.

The transition to a more sustainable growth path will require a deeper transformation of LNG into a more competitive, transparent and cleaner fuel.

Cost competitiveness will be key for this capital-intensive commodity to establish itself as the fossil fuel of choice in an increasingly crowded and competitive power generation market, and accelerate the adoption of LNG in new industries such as transport and agriculture.

The industry’s biggest growth potential lies outside the traditional large demand centers of Europe and Northeast Asia, but these areas also present its biggest hurdles in the form of downstream inefficiencies, uncertain regulatory environments and highly embedded price subsidies.

Who pays the bill for building a more sustainable demand outlook will inevitably depend on the future structure of the market, and with many supply projects moving ahead without long-term commitments, buyers will likely continue to call the shots.