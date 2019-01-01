Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, the world’s largest electricity exchange, talks to S&P Global Platts about how blockchain is an opportunity, not a threat.

How can EEX make use of blockchain?

Looking at blockchain – where do we come from? We ask ourselves how we can improve our services as an exchange and clearing house in the context of the challenges in the energy industry, which are mainly referred to as the 3 Ds – decentralization, digitalization and decarbonization.

In doing so, we think about exposure to price risk and risk management, and where we see that changing, we see opportunities for EEX Group.

In this context, we see blockchain as one technology among many others. As far as the application of blockchain technology in the financial sector is concerned, our mother company Deutsche Boerse is involved, looking into applications in dialogue with industry stakeholders.

Will P2P wholesale trading make exchanges redundant?

Peer-to-peer wholesale power market trading – for example, trading on the day-ahead market – would not make sense.

This is because the core function of the day-ahead market is to gather liquidity by aggregating the total power production and consumption, on a systemic level, but not on an individual level. On the power derivatives markets it’s all about providing attractive prices for traders based on a large liquidity pool.

But an exchange is more than a matching engine. Fundamentally, exchanges create transparency through reliably calculating and publishing prices and volumes.

In addition, exchanges have further core functions, such as the admission of trading participants, market surveillance, the implementation of regulation, and risk mitigation through the central clearing counterparty.

In a nutshell, we see blockchain not as a threat, but as an opportunity. And I’m convinced that the core function of exchanges and central counterparties are valid also in the future.

How can blockchain connect microgrids to wholesale markets?

One initiative in this field is the cooperation of EPEX SPOT, the power spot exchange within our group, with the Brooklyn-based startup LO3 Energy.

LO3 develops so-called microgrids at the neighborhood level using blockchain. This implies that prosumers producing electricity through individual devices such as solar panels are connected to each other, enabling them to trade the produced electricity peer to peer using blockchain technology.

The partnership of EPEX SPOT and LO3 aims at plugging local microgrids into the wholesale power market. This will increase liquidity and give more market opportunities. It will determine a real value for the electricity generated in the microgrid.

Participants of the microgrid can sell excess electricity or buy electricity in case of shortfall or low prices, and consumption patterns can be adapted according to the wholesale price signal.

How could blockchain change European power markets?

We observe many initiatives for peer-topeer trading, but on a very local level without influencing power trading on a European wholesale level yet.

If we look beyond the pure trading layer, there are fields in which blockchain could create added value.

For example, this could be secondary services such as a registry service for emission allowances or guarantees of origin. By using blockchain for tracking renewable power generation at a local level, the documentation of power production could become more reliable.

What other digital technology changes do you see coming?

Trends such as digitalization, decentralization and decarbonization are shaping the energy trading of the future.

Digital technology changes that will arise are automated trading solutions and artificial intelligence.

Some of these developments are already in use in the energy market, although on a completely different scale than in the financial market.

Looking at algorithmic trading, it’s about electronically implemented trading strategies that are executed automatically. We see this happening on the energy markets today, for example on the power spot market, on which participants use the automated marketing of renewable power plants.

The handling of big data is another main topic for the future. Within EEX Group, we’ve established a groupwide “think tank” to look into these topics and discuss opportunities to be well prepared for future challenges.